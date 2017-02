Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 2-19-17

Three hours of acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning! Click to listen live online!

9 AM

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

BACK TO DECEMBER-Taylor Swift

KIDS-One Republic

PHOTOGRAPH-Ed Sheeran

ANGEL IN BLUE JEANS-Train

UNINVITED-Alanis Morissette

MERCY-Shawn Mendes

MR. KNOW IT ALL-Kelly Clarkson

THE FRESHMEN-The Verve Pipe

SEND MY LOVE(TO YOUR NEW LOVER)-Adele

WE ARE YOUNG-Fun

BLACK BALLOON-Goo Goo Dolls

10 AM

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

REALIZE-Colbie Caillat

MISERY-Maroon 5

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

HONEY, I’M GOOD-Andy Grammer

WHY-Annie Lennox

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE-John Mayer

ADIA-Sarah McLachlan

ORDINARY WORLD-Duran Duran

WAY DOWN WE GO-Kaleo

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

MISSING YOU-John Waite

11 AM

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

RADIOACTIVE-Imagine Dragons

EX’S & OH’S-Elle King

DANCING ON MY OWN-Calum Scott

I WILL WAIT-Mumford & Sons

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE-Sam Smith

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

OVER MY HEAD-The Fray

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes Featuring Hailee Steinfeld

3AM-Matchbox 20

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE-Gavin DeGraw

HOME-Phillip Phillips

