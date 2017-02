I am sooooo excited!

Katy Perry’s shoe collection is LIVE beotches.

So let’s go shopping, how about a little something for Easter? Too cute, right!?

And then there are these hardware embellished kicks…

Looks like those slides are Chained to the Style…(wink, wink Taylor Swift.)

Katy Perry & Taylor Swift in "Chained To The Style" #mashup pic.twitter.com/s4jXjYkvUm — Andrew (@ajhmate) February 14, 2017

OOOOH, there are just TOO many fab choices…

Dying to get your Katy Perry shoe shopping-spree on? Click here!

