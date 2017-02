A teacher in Ohio proposed to his girlfriend in front of her 5th grade class, and the kids went NUTS.

His name is Jason Seifert, and he’s 39. His girlfriend is 28-year-old Ally Barker, and she said yes….but not before a lot of Ooooooooohs and Ahhhhhhhs and SCREAMS from the very excited class.

Lesson learned? We should get THIS excited about wonderful news more often.