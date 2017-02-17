Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran gives fans a present for his birthday! Plus, Biebs blows off a court date! And *NSYNC is reuniting?! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Happy 26th Birthday, Ed Sheeran! Ed released a song today but it’s not his next single… he says it’s his favorite. “How Would You Feel (Paean)” it’s a romantic ballad and I can see it as a wedding song: “How would you feel/If I told you I loved you?” Sheeran croons in the chorus. “It’s just something I want to do/I’ll be taking my time/Spending my life/Falling deeper in love with you.” He’s been dating someone and hinted that he’s ready for marriage.

Lisa Marie Presley‘s 8-year-old twin daughters are in protective custody after authorities found “pictures and disturbing videos” on her husband’s computer! It was Lisa Marie who found the images and notified cops. Lisa Marie, the daughter of Elvis Presley, also says she’s broke and living with her daughter.

Harrison Ford’s audio of his plane incident was released and he sounds confused. The trouble starts when Harrison radios back saying he’s in a helicopter. He stutters a few times trying to correct his mistake and then throws out his tail number. The bigger problem is he’s still talking to SMO tower, which had already turned over to another tower, he was talking to the wrong tower.

Nick Cannon is walking away from $4.5 mil a year as the host of America’s Got Talent! He also fired his longtime advisers — including ID-PR publicist Alla Plotkin and ICM Partners agent Chris Smith. TMZ reports that he recently “got really into religion,” wears robes and a turban and refers to himself as “Reverend Dr. Cannon.” His friends are concerned.

I told you yesterday about Marc Anthony, 48, moving on quick with a 21-year-old model! Sources say: “They’re pretty in love. They’re inseparable,” after a few months, a source said of the pair. “They’re always together.” Keep in mind that Anthony just split from his 4th wife Shannon De Lima in December!

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer William James Myers, known to fans as George “The Animal” Steele, has passed away at the age of 79. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Professional wrestler George “The Animal” Steele died at age 79, the WWE said in a statement. Known for his green tongue and hairy chest, “The Animal” received a master’s degree from Central Michigan University and was a high school teacher and wrestling coach in Michigan.

Selena Gomez has the most Instagram followers and her followers keep growing! She has more than 110 million! “Thank you fam for 110,” Gomez captioned a photo of herself onstage looking out over thousands of concertgoers. “I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth.”

Dancing With The Stars Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have reignited their romance! The two hinted they were back together via Snapchat earlier this month, when Burke shared pics from their trip to Big Sur, California.

*NSYNC is going to reunite at some point this year to celebrate their 20-year anniversary by reuniting to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “We’re doing something [special]. I don’t know if I can announce it yet,” Lance Bass told ET. “We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album. And then we’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point,” Lance added. “We’ll all be there! We just have to decide on a date. We’re terrible at planning things.”

Chad Johnson has been on The Bachelorette season 12 and Bachelor in Paradise season 3 (not to mention his stint on Famously Single) and he’s coming back again for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise!

Justin Bieber was caught lying… he was supposed to appear for a deposition on February 8 in the ‘Sorry’ music case. The singer has been accused of copping a songwriter’s sample for the hit song. He gave a couple hours notice that he was sick. Well, YouTube videos came out of him drinking at a house party and a club the same day he was supposed to be deposed.

It’s over again for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna! “Rob thinks it’s the right decision. Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.” So what caused the twosome to part ways this time?? “[It’s the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities.”

Jennifer Garner is about to file for divorce from Ben Affleck, nearly two years after they announced their split. “No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them,” a source told Us about the soon-to-be divorce. “They are both committed to their family.”

And how was your Valentine’s Day? Well, Master P has a new girlfriend of several months, Simin Hashemizadeh — CEO at South Pacific Surgery Center in Bev Hills — and she hooked him up with a white 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost for $270,000 and a $50k pair of diamond earrings from VHS Diamonds in L.A. He’s not even divorced yet.