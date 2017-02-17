9 Shoe Movies To Watch In Honor Of Katy Perry’s New Line

February 17, 2017 7:09 AM By Christine Lee

Katy Perry’s fabulous and funky new shoe line is here! In the shoe mood? Why not get some shoe-spiration while watching these movies?!

The Sex in the City Movie. THE definitive movie about shoes.

In Her Shoes. The title says it all.

The Devil Wears Prada. High fashion shoes, dah-ling.

Cinderella. That glass slipper.

Forrest Gump. This film just wouldn’t be the same without those running shoes.

The Wizard of Oz. It’s all about the ruby slippers, baby.

Back to the Future II. The self-lacing Nike sneakers featured in the movie are really a thing now!

The Man with One Red Shoe. A super cheesy shoe mystery.

Puss in Boots. Antonio Banderas voices a cartoon cat who is basically naked except for his thigh-high boots. Werk it Puss.

There you have it…a bunch of shoe-spiring movies. Now you’re ready to go shop till you drop on Katy Perry’s website!

