Sean Spicer has called Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull “Malcom Trumble” and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became “Joe Trudeau.”

Thanks to a new internet generator called “Spicer-ize My Name” you can see how the White House Press Secretary would botch your name.

I tried it out. Didn’t think he could ruin “Christine Lee” but he did…

Then I put in my co-worker, Ryan Jones name. Again–a very SIMPLE name. He STILL screwed it up…

Ok, your turn— Click here to Spicer-ize YOUR name.