Sia Calls on Kanye West to Go Fur Free

By Robyn Collins

Sia has taken to twitter to implore Kanye West to go fur free for his new fashion line. The Yeezy Season 5 line includes several large fur coats and accessories.

The big reveal fashion show took place at NYC’s Pier 59 Studios on February. 15. The rap mogul’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was in attendance, as well as Anna Wintour and Sofia Richie.

West, however, did not appear down the runway at the end of the show.

Taking to Twitter, Sia wrote, “Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion—it’s so sad.” She added a YouTube video called ‘Under the Fur Coats: Rabbits’ Screams of Death’ to the tweet.

Last June, Sia sent a similar message to Mrs. West, with the same plea and the same video. At least she gets an “A” for effort.