Mariah Carey and YG Perform ‘I Don’t’ on Live TV without a Hitch

By Robyn Collins

Mariah Carey gave a solid live performance of “I Don’t,” feat. YG, much the to the relief of fans who last saw her on TV during her New Years Eve debacle. The pop diva and her collaborator delivered the break-up anthem on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night (Feb. 15).

The superstar looked stunning in a red gown and sang the vocal without any trouble, although perhaps she was a little more reserved than usual.

Carey has been promoting the song (she’s not usually a regular on live TV) and so far it has been well received by fans and critics. The song goes for rhythmic adds at radio next week, so her diamond covered fingers are surely crossed for programmers to give it a spin.