Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 15, 2017

Harrison Ford is in hot water after a near-accident with his airplane! And Kate Upton returns to Sports Illustrated. Plus, how did celebs spend their Valentine’s Day? Find out what it is in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Harrison Ford, 74, is under federal investigation for landing his private plane on a taxiway and coming too close to a passenger jet yesterday. Ford was on final approach at John Wayne Airport in Orange County Monday when he mistook a taxiway for the runway. He flew his single engine Aviat Husky over an American Airlines 737 loaded with passengers and then landed on the taxiway. After Ford landed he radioed the tower and asked, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are adopting a baby and having one at the same time!!! The couple was having a tough time getting pregnant so they are in the middle of adopting a baby from Africa. Well, the couple was on a week-long safari in Tanzania with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley, when she Thomas’ wife started getting sick… she’s pregnant!

Hilary Duff’s ex-husband, Former NHL star Mike Comrie, is under investigation for allegedly raping a woman during a threesome! He claims it was consensual but the woman claims she met up with Comrie at a bar Saturday night and went back to his West L.A. condo. She claims he raped her multiple times. Sources connected with Comrie say he’s known the woman for a long time and acknowledges he had sex with her, but insists she gave full consent. The other woman hasn’t filed a complaint.

Kate Upton is on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the third time! The 24-year-old model was announced as the cover star for 2017 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (February 14). She has three different cover photos this year (check out the covers here). The current record holder for most amount of cover appearances is Elle Macpherson, who has been on the cover five times. And Christie Brinkley appears in this year’s issue with her two daughters.

Ricki Lake’s ex-husband, Christian Evans, has died, and Ricki is calling him a man the world did not understand. Ricki said: “he succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder.” She went on, “The world didn’t understand this man, but I did… For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you.”

The Weeknd turns 27 tomorrow and his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, picked up the $30,000 tab for him and his friends to party at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood this past Monday night. French Montana, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Migos and Bryson Tiller were all there. They enjoyed open bar and open games. Selena was in NYC for Fashion Week so she wasn’t there.

America’s Got Talent execs want to keep Nick Cannon… but if he really wants to walk, they likely won’t hold him to his contract. They’re hoping Nick has a change of heart but Nick says he’s done with the show! Who will replace him? TMZ was already asking Ryan Seacrest if he’d do it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New Celebrity Apprentice ratings were bad and Monday’s season finale was an all-time low. Only about 3.4 million viewers saw the new Celeb Apprentice winner named, making it dead last among the big four networks.

Valentine’s Day yesterday… some celebs shared photos… Mariah Carey in the bathtub with rumored boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, Gwen Stefani said Blake sent her flowers and Kim Kardashian posted photos of the wall– yes, wall– of orchids and roses… it’s not the first time he’s done this but here’s the photos…