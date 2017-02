Ever wanted to kick some verbal ass like Kellyanne Conway always seems to do?

Well, there’s a method to her madness.

Class, take note…

Most news anchors–as noted above–give up on a line of questioning and move on to the next question due to time constraints.

And it’s Kellyanne who leaves the interviewers scratching their heads wondering what just happened.

Not with Matt Lauer, however. He actually flustered HER.

Seems the Today show host has been doing his homework, as usual!