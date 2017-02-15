Wale Remixes Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’

By Amanda Wicks

If Ed Sheeran ever wants to release a remix of “Shape of You” featuring a slick verse and a popular name in hip-hop, he should look no further than Wale.

Wale remixed Sheeran’s song and shared it on SoundCloud late last night (February 14th). He keeps everything close to the original but adds a steamy new verse at the beginning.

“You the type of lady Imma hold down/ But for now I’m gonna need you to hold out/ What’s your name? Imma call you tonight/ Just know I’m calling you never if I ain’t calling you mine,” he raps. That’s about as tame as it gets on Wale’s extended verse. Elsewhere, he raps about all the ways he’s looking forward to pleasing the woman he can’t get off his mind. It definitely takes Sheeran’s lyric, “I’m in love with your body,” up a level.

Listen below.