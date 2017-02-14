WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Straight No Chaser & Postmodern Jukebox

February 14, 2017 9:00 AM By Gina J
Filed Under: postmodern jukebox, straight no chaser

Straight No Chaser and Postmodern Jukebox are coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater this July, and we want to send you to see the show.

Make it a double! Straight No Chaser and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox are performing a double feature LIVE at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on July 23rd!

Tickets go on sale Saturday February 18th at 10am through Oakdale.com and LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with Gina J… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

