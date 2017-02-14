The Most Romantic Movies Of All Time

It’s Valentine’s Day!

What better way to get into the mood–whether you’re single or hitched–than to curl up on the couch, pour yourself a glass of wine and watch a wonderful romantic movie?

Not to mention, it’s a super-cheap date idea!

Here’s my all time favorite romantic movies…

1. Titanic. There’s a special place in my heart for this movie. My husband and I fell in love right around when it came out and we’ve been together ever since.

2. Top Gun. Who wouldn’t want to be serenaded by Maverick? Tom Cruise at his hottest for sure.

3. When Harry Met Sally. Can men and women be just friends?

4. Love, Actually. Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. It’s a movie that I keep coming back to and am blown away each time.

5. Midnight in Paris. I absolutely LOVE this film. It reminds me a bit of The Purple Rose of Cairo–another Woody Allen film. It’s fantasy meets reality with a nostalgic soundtrack to-boot. Keep an eye out for a cameo by Carla Bruni, wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

6. Ghost. This film changed the meaning of love forever. As in, love never dies.

7. The Shop Around The Corner. A classic that’s still fresh today. Jimmy Stewart was probably the world’s first perfect man–dapper, kind, suave, sweet, caring, and most definitely handsome.

8. Philadelphia Story. A love triangle at it’s best–Katherine Hepburn, Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant.

Of course, there are so many incredible romantic films. I’m sure I missed a ton. What’s your fav? Let me know in the comments below!