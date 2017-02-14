Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 14, 2017

Alanis Morissette’s house was burglarized! Plus, who will be the next Bachelorette! And Ed Sheeran doesn’t have a PHONE?!? These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Alanis Morissette’s house was broken into and thieves stole $2 million worth of jewelry!!!! Alanis–like Kim Kardashian–was posting jewelry photos on social media.

So happy for this moment!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!!!! Can't believe I am the new bachelorette…still feel like I'm dreaming #bachelornation #bachelorette #thankful #blackhistorymonth #historicmoment A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Rachel Lindsay will be the next Bachelorette. She’s on the current season of The Bachelor. ,This is the first time a black contestant will be the lead in 21 Bachelor seasons and 12 Bachelorette seasons. It’s about time!



Lil Yachty was in the Target commercial on GRAMMY night that is getting mixed reviews. Well, Lil Yachty spent $35,000 on a grill for GRAMMY night!! Each tooth had a different jewel — white, blue and yellow diamonds, red rubies, and green emeralds.

Ed Sheeran was used to score four tickets to the Superbowl by a conman! A charity organization got a call from someone claiming to manage Ed and promised that Ed would perform for a charity concert and, in return, Ed would get four suite tickets. Well, they gave the guy the tickets… and he turned around and sold them!

And in other Ed Sheeran news, he’ll be on The Ellen Show today and he tells her that he still has no phone!! And it’s been like that for over a year. “I still don’t have a phone number,” Sheeran says. “I bought an iPad and I just work off of email. It’s so much less stress. I don’t wake up in the morning and have to answer 50 messages of people asking for something.”

Singer Elle King confessed that she was “accidentally high AF” during the 2017 GRAMMYs red carpet! She won that night for Best Country Duo/Group Performance award with Dierks Bentley and she took to Instagram to explain that she ate a bunch of pot muffins before the red carpet and that’s why she was acting that way. Still waiting for Mike Posner to confess something lol.

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who won The New Celebrity Apprentice!

It was between Boy George and Matt Iseman but Matt won the season!

Tom Cruise‘s mother, Mary Lee South — who in recent years had battled health issues — died in her sleep at the age of 80. She died last week and a service was already held. Tom and his 3 sisters attended.

Playboy has decided to bring back nudity. The return to nudity will be a slow one; the March/April issue will reportedly NOT feature full frontal…

Hugh Jackman was treated for skin cancer for the fifth time in four years this week.“Another basal cell carcinoma,” he wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of himself with a bandaged nose. “Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen.

Mariah Carey is set to make her first performance following her New Year’s Eve appearance! She’ll perform her new single ‘I Don’t’ tomorrow night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.