Find Your Companion Pets of the Week: February 14, 2017

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Brody

Meet Brody! This handsome 6-year-old Hound mix is an easygoing, social, and mellow pup who is so ready to find his forever home. Brody is exceptionally dog social and has made many new buddies at our Sanctuary. He is great with adult visitors and is a happy, healthy, well-mannered pup. Brody would do best in an adult household or one with teenagers, as he has decided that little humans are not for him! Brody loves taking long walks, playing with his friends, and spending time loving up on his people. For more information about this awesome pup, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

Tuxedo

This super sweet boy adores people, petting and being brushed! If you stop, he’ll crawl under your arm to pet himself! Tuxedo is the perfect couch buddy but when in a playful mood, he’ll chase his laser pointer or string toy. At the end of the day, this very gentle soul loves to curl up on the bed for some warm and snuggly companionship there too! Loud noises aren’t Tuxedo’s favorite thing and he’d so enjoy a quiet home where he can relax and share all his affection. He would love to be the only cat in your home but could also do well with another cat with a similar laid-back style. For more information on this handsome 5 year old, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.

