WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Luke Bryan

February 13, 2017 4:00 AM By Damon Scott
Filed Under: luke bryan

Luke Bryan is coming to the XFinity Theatre this May, and we want to send you to see the show.

The Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day Tour featuring Luke Bryan with Special Guests Brett Eldredge and Adam Craig will perform LIVE at XFinity Theatre on May 13th (it’s the first show of the year at XFinity)!

Tickets go on sale Friday February 17th at 10am through Ticketmaster.com, but we want you to win them with Damon Scott… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Damon Scott all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from Damon Scott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win Reserved Seats To See Kesha Live At Foxwoods
JLo, Kelly Clarkson To Present At GRAMMYs

Listen Live