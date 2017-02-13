WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Lady Gaga

February 13, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Lady GaGa

Lady Gaga is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, November 10th and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 20th through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.  Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

