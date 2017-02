Holy crap, there are some things that still shock me as parent.

Like today, when I picked my son up from school in 34 degree weather with massive quantities of snow on the ground, I saw kids wearing SHORTS.

Look, I’m no goody-two-shoes mom. I have my issues for sure.

But come on. SHORTS? After we got 18 inches of snow? REALLY!

I need a drink.

Why the **** do kids wear SHORTS to school in 30 degree weather?!?!! #kids #family #snow #snow⛄ #school📚 A video posted by Christine Lee (@christineleetic) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Chardonnay, anyone?