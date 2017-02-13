We hate looking at other people’s selfies….

A new study found that people HATE looking at selfies—except for their own.
82% say they would rather see so-called “normal” photos on social media but 77% regularly take and post their own selfies.
So it seems you’d rather see Kylie Jenner like this…
But Kylie wants to see herself like this…..
The study also found there are three main types of selfies people share:
1. Self-promotion. Basically, this is you showing off.
2. Self-disclosure. This is where you share a selfie at a personal moment, usually to trying to get sympathy.
3. Understatement. Where you try to undersell yourself, but it’s also as a subtle way of self-promotion. The REAL message is just how attractive you are when you don’t do that.
Can’t we just stick with the doggo selfies from now on, please?