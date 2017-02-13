We hate looking at other people’s selfies….

February 13, 2017 7:21 AM By Christine Lee

A new study found that people HATE looking at selfies—except for their own.

82% say they would rather see so-called “normal” photos on social media but 77% regularly take and post their own selfies.

So it seems you’d rather see Kylie Jenner like this…

😄😄

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

But Kylie wants to see herself like this…..

Metallic matte HEIR on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The study also found there are three main types of selfies people share:

1. Self-promotion. Basically, this is you showing off.

last bathroom selfie of the year 😋

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

2. Self-disclosure. This is where you share a selfie at a personal moment, usually to trying to get sympathy.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

3. Understatement. Where you try to undersell yourself, but it’s also as a subtle way of self-promotion.  The REAL message is just how attractive you are when you don’t do that.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Can’t we just stick with the doggo selfies from now on, please?

More from Christine Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win Reserved Seats To See Kesha Live At Foxwoods
JLo, Kelly Clarkson To Present At GRAMMYs

Listen Live