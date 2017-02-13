We hate looking at other people’s selfies….

A new study found that people HATE looking at selfies—except for their own.

82% say they would rather see so-called “normal” photos on social media but 77% regularly take and post their own selfies.

So it seems you’d rather see Kylie Jenner like this…

😄😄 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 20, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

But Kylie wants to see herself like this…..

Metallic matte HEIR on the lips @kyliecosmetics A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 16, 2016 at 11:24pm PDT

The study also found there are three main types of selfies people share:

1. Self-promotion. Basically, this is you showing off.

last bathroom selfie of the year 😋 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

2. Self-disclosure. This is where you share a selfie at a personal moment, usually to trying to get sympathy.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 8, 2016 at 3:39pm PST

3. Understatement. Where you try to undersell yourself, but it’s also as a subtle way of self-promotion. The REAL message is just how attractive you are when you don’t do that.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

Can’t we just stick with the doggo selfies from now on, please?