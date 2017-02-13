Here’s To The 2017 Grammy Dreamers And Weirdos

February 13, 2017 9:53 AM By Christine Lee

I don’t know about you, but I watch the Grammys for the most outrageous outfits.

Yeah, yeah–I also like to see the classy numbers.

J-Lo NEVER disappoints in that department. Picture perfect in every way!

But come on, this is MUSIC. This is ART. If I want toned down, I’ll flip through the pages of a J-Crew catalogue. (Do they even make those still?)

So it was with great joy that I watched the parade of wacky, out-there outfits saunter down the red carpet.

These are the people who were labeled as ‘different’ when they were growing up. The people who–because of their uniqueness–have become ultra successful in their profession.

So here’s to the dreamers who don’t let what sets them apart hold them back….

Joy Villa. She didn’t give a flying eff that most of Hollywood is uber-liberal. Girlfriend wore this Trump dress anyway. Not my personal cup-of-political-tea, but I give her massive credit for braving the red carpet in this number.

Singer Halsey. Under-boob is the new shirt. Everyone put her on the ‘Worst Dressed’ list. I put her on the ‘I’ve Got Guts, Damn It’ list!

Lady GaGa puts body shamers in their place by wearing even less to the Grammy’s than what she wore to the Super Bowl.

Jacqueline Van Bierk’s CD dress must have taken quite a while to assemble. Wonder if the discs still work?

Little Yachty’s Skittles grill! OMG!

Cee Lo Green doing his best C3PO.

Girl Crush in her ‘ball-gown.’

Can’t we just take a minute and applaud rockers being rockers!? Work it DNCE!

Now when the Oscars roll around, I expect non-stop Hollywood glam. I’ve got my money on Viola Davis, Amy Adams and Michelle Williams!

