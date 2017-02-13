Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 13, 2017

Breaking down ALL THINGS GRAMMY AWARDS in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Adele says she’s “devastated” when she briefly swore then asked to restart her George Michael tribute at the Grammy Awards last night. She said she had a shaky rehearsal; maybe nerves and a technical issue but she didn’t go into it. Adele took home 5 Grammy awards including Best Album (which she said should have gone to Beyonce), song and record of the year. Looks like she revealed that she’s married during her award speech.

Let’s backtrack to some things that happened on the red carpet…

–Jennifer Lopez gushed how much love and respect that she has for Drake.

–Kris Jenner said the real reason Kanye West wasn’t at the Grammy Awards was because he is doing Fashion Week.

–Katy Perry swore live on the red carpet and slammed Britney Spears when asked why she’s been gone for a bit: “It’s called taking care of your mental health,” she told E! News’ Ryan Seacrest when asked about her recent music hiatus, before adding: “I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

-But the weirdest interview has to go to Mike Posner who showed up with his hair bright green, nail polish and spoke into his friend’s ear to relay answers to questions… I took a Pill in the parking lot maybe?

CeeLo Green had the weirdest costume for the red carpet — all in gold and a mask!

Legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, joined by Busta Rhymes and 2017 Best New Artist nominee Anderson .Paak , made their political statement and Busta called Donald Trump ‘President Agent Orange.’

Katy Perry also made a political statement with her Clinton-esque white pantsuit, “RESIST” armband, when she sang her new song “Chained to the Rhythm.” At least she looked better than she did on the red carpet with that ugly dress… and she was swearing on live tv.

Beyonce’s performance confused some while others loved her performance… I’m so glad she didn’t fall off that chair when it went backwards!

Twenty One Pilots won a Grammy and took their pants off to accept the award.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez didn’t make a red carpet debut but they did go to after parties together, so it looks like TMZ’s report that there were rumors that they had broken up was wrong.

Poor Ed Sheeran couldn’t get into an after-party…

Here’s some behind the scenes photos!

List of GRAMMY winners:

Record of the Year

“Hello” — Adele

Album of the Year

25 — Adele

Song of the Year

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

New Artist

Chance the Rapper

Pop Solo Performance

“Hello” — Adele

Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Stressed Out” — twenty one pilots

Pop Vocal Album

“25” — Adele

Dance Recording

“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Dance/Electronic Album

Skin — Flume

Rock Performance

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

Rock Song

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Rock Album

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage the Elephant

Alternative Music Album

Blackstar — David Bowie

R&B Performance

“Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade — Beyoncé

R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Rap Performance

“No Problem” — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Rap/Sung Performance

“Hotline Bling” — Drake

Rap Song

“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Rap Album

Coloring Book — Chance the Rapper

Country Solo Performance

“My Church” — Maren Morris

Country Duo/Group Performance

“Jolene” — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Country Song

“Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Country Album

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose showed up at a party Saturday night kissing and holding hands (they got divorced and have a son). Iteresting because the news came out Friday that she and Val Chmerkovskiy broke up!

Well, Val is sticking up for her saying: “I’m addressing this topic solely in hopes that after reading y’all will stop spamming my posts. We decided to end our relationship a week ago, and did so with humility and understanding. She’s an amazing woman and I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised, and loyal. To stress that to the more common folk ‘she loyal af.'” Here’s photos of Wiz and Amber.

Al Jarreau, famed R&B and jazz singer, died Sunday morning. The 7-time Grammy winner had been hospitalized recently in Los Angeles. He announced he would be retiring. He’d been touring almost non-stop for 50 years.

LA nights at Mariah's new spot in the Hills. I was recruited to be the photographer for the night. Thanks for the invite @mariahcarey #mariahcarey #idont #djbuck #djbuck1 #djbuckphotos #mimi A photo posted by Dj Buck (@djbuck1) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:09am PST

Mariah Carey was bowling in high heels this weekend at her mansion that she’s renting for $100,000 a month! Her kids and BF Bryan Tanaka were there and so were our co-workers from Hot 93.7!! Hot 93.7’s DJ Buck even made it on TMZ! Watch for him in this video!

A homeless guy claiming to be Jesus showed up at Shia LaBeouf‘s home and declared he was going to save the actor. Shia called the police but didn’t press charges. Here’s the video.

Nick Cannon is claiming that he’s not returning to host America’s Got Talent after NBC execs considered firing him over a racial joke he told in his comedy special. NBC and AGT honchos felt Nick was upset and said he breached his contract by joking they were taking his “black card.”

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis are expecting a baby girl! Hannah is 26 and he’s 42 and check out her photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition!

Mischa Barton crashed a U-Haul truck into an apartment building Saturday night. She was moving after her meltdown the other day (she claimed she was drugged) and she misjudged the height of the carport. TMZ reports that she moved out of her old apartment Wednesday but it seems she was driving the U-Haul around town for several days before landing at her new digs.

Customers are complaining about Kylie Jenner’s eye kits… they have filed complaints about chemical-induced headaches from the packaging.

Adam Levine’s daughter, Dusty Rose, made her debut when Adam received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – check out the photos!

George Michael‘s 911 call has been released; his boyfriend made the call. George’s body still hasn’t been released to the family because there is an ongoing investigation, but the family has banned his boyfriend from the services.