Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 10, 2017

Who is Lady Gaga dating? Plus, are The Weeknd and Selena Gomez over already? And reviews are in for Fifty Shades… how’d it fare? These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Lady Gaga has a new man!! She is dating her CAA talent agent Christian Carino! They were together at Sunday’s Super Bowl. Gaga was engaged to Taylor Kinney, but the two broke up this past July. Here’s photos of the two!

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, has left the hospital. A few days ago, Maddie regained consciousness after the ATV accident that left her submerged in a pond.

Shia LaBeouf‘s 24/7 webcam where people vowed Donald Trump would not divide us has been shut down. It was outside the Museum of the Moving Image in NYC but the museum says it was a “flashpoint for violence.” Shia was arrested on January 25 when he allegedly got physical with a protester who showed up to oppose the movement. Shia planned on having it up for 4 years but no more.

Could The Weeknd and Selena Gomez be over already? According to TMZ there are rumors that it is over. He was seen out to dinner last night without Selena after tweeting: “playing with me is a dangerous game.” Maybe Justin Bieber was right in saying that she was only using him…

Fans of Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, and Grey’s Anatomy will be happy to know that all have been renewed for an additional season.

Nick Cannon believes that Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s relationship is FAKE! During a radio interview on The Howard Stern Show, he said it’s all for the cameras. “That sh*t is hilarious,” Cannon said before conceding he’s OK with the romance “as long as she’s happy.”

Adam Levine is getting into the alcohol business with Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar! They are launching their first alcohol brand together, Santo Mezquila which is a blend of tequila and Mexican alcohol mezcal. Adam and Sammy came up with the idea of their alcohol back in 2015 while out to dinner in Mexico where they combined drinks of tequila and mezcal together.

Fifty Shades Darker is out today and it’s getting bad reviews… then again so did the first one lol. And now it’s been announced that the next movie, Fifty Shades Freed, will be released on February 9, 2018.

There are reports that Tom Jones is dating Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, that’s according to The Sun. The 76-year-old singer and The Voice UK coach and the 71-year-old actress have been friends for a long time. “Tom and Priscilla are courting,” a source reported. “There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well.”

Courtney Stodden, 22, and Doug Hutchison, 56, have split up again. She showed up to a pre-Grammy event alone and sans wedding ring. She confirmed that they’ve split again.

Grammy Awards are this Sunday night February 12th. Justin Bieber and Kanye have no seats at all — because they aren’t going. Look for Beyonce and Jay Z in the front row. Adele is a few rows behind and to the side of Bey. Bruno Mars is next to Adele, Lady Gaga is in an aisle seat directly in front of Adele. There will be a tribute to Prince and George Michael. Performances by Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga with Metallica and many more. This year it’s hosted by James Corden.