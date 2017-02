Nothing like going to work while the first Snowmageddon of the year rages outside.

Ryan Jones and I braved the storm to check our vehicles and yes, they were covered in the fluffy white stuff–and within minutes WE were covered too!

Don't stand still in the snow, you'll get buried within minutes!

In fact, Ryan kept going outside all morning to prevent his car from getting buried before our show’s end.

@ryan_a_jones the essential employee!

The quote of the day has to be Ryan saying, “Get home safely and STAY THERE!”