Monster Jam University: It’s A Thing

Monster Jam is coming to the XL Center in Hartford this month, and driver Brandon Derrow talked about the show, and revealed some secrets about “Monster Jam University” with Gina J.

Brandon Derrow is the driver of Bad News Travels Fast, one of the eight monster trucks that will rip and roar through center stage at the XL Center on February 11th and 12th. The show promises "jaw-dropping displays or gravity-defying feats" featuring Bad News Travels Fast, Grave Digger, Max-DTM, and more of the most famous Monster Jam trucks in the world

Derrow shared a few tips for first time Monster Jam-mers like Gina– if you’re going to the show, bring some earplugs– and also touched on the super secret school that trains the next generation of Monster Jam drivers… Monster Jam University!

“That’s for all the new and upcoming people that want to get into Monster Jam. There’s a school out in Paxton, Illinois, where they take the bodies off the monster trucks and let these guys drive them, and learn what to do and what not to do,” he said. “If they roll one over or blow an engine in one, they’ll just go hop in the next truck. There’s one girl I talked to last year that had been to the school, in one day she drove five or six different trucks! They definitely get a lot of seat time out there… these guys are tearing it up in their first or second year, because they’ve already got so much seat time from Monster Jam University!”

