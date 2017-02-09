Katy Perry Shares ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ Artwork

By Amanda Wicks

After sending fans on a global scavenger hunt to hear a snippet of her new track “Chained to the Rhythm” yesterday (February 8th), Katy Perry rewarded fans in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by tweeting her single’s artwork.

The artwork features a yellow background and three exercise pink balls that flash into disco balls. Perry, wearing a light blue blouse and skirt with a blue stole and a pineapple tie, sits on the far right disco ball.

Perry directed her tweet to fans in Rio because of the two South American cities where her team hid a disco ball playing part of her new single, Rio wasn’t one of them. “A little something for being so patient, Rio! Go to ARPOADOR right now!” she wrote.

“Chained to the Rhythm” is set to drop in full tomorrow, February 10th, and Perry will perform it live at the 59th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 12th.