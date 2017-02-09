How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

February 9, 2017 4:04 PM By Christine Lee

So you’re snowed in.

And you’re bored.

And the stupid dishes need to be done.

Screw the dishes, here’s what you SHOULD be doing today.

1. Live like a dog. Catch up on your zzzzzzz’s.

screen shot 2017 02 09 at 3 48 24 pm How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

2. Turn off the friggin’ political news.

img 1480 How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

3. Put on an adult onsie. No onsie? Sweats and sweatshirt will do just fine.

How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

4. Make some soup. This is a delish recipe from Vitamix for clam bisque.

How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

5. Nourish your dry winter skin.

How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

6. Hydrate.

How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

7. Dig up your self-tanner. Show up at work bronzed and beautiful. Tell co-workers you had a fabulous snow-vacation-day.

img 1463 How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

8. Curl up next to your honey and watch a mindless movie.

How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

9. Play flick football with your kids….loser does the damn dishes!

How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

10. Get a workout in. Or stretch. Or meditate. Or read. Whatever, just do something good for your body. Let this be the start of you being nicer to yourself.

screen shot 2017 02 09 at 3 46 58 pm How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

11. Snow days can be a pain in the ass OR they can be an opportunity for you to spend some quality time doing the things you never make a point of doing otherwise. So, don’t forget to toast the end of a GIFT of a day.

screen shot 2017 02 09 at 3 47 47 pm How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

