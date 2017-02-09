How you SHOULD be spending your Snow Day

So you’re snowed in.

And you’re bored.

And the stupid dishes need to be done.

Screw the dishes, here’s what you SHOULD be doing today.

1. Live like a dog. Catch up on your zzzzzzz’s.

2. Turn off the friggin’ political news.

3. Put on an adult onsie. No onsie? Sweats and sweatshirt will do just fine.

4. Make some soup. This is a delish recipe from Vitamix for clam bisque.

5. Nourish your dry winter skin.

6. Hydrate.

7. Dig up your self-tanner. Show up at work bronzed and beautiful. Tell co-workers you had a fabulous snow-vacation-day.

8. Curl up next to your honey and watch a mindless movie.

9. Play flick football with your kids….loser does the damn dishes!

10. Get a workout in. Or stretch. Or meditate. Or read. Whatever, just do something good for your body. Let this be the start of you being nicer to yourself.

11. Snow days can be a pain in the ass OR they can be an opportunity for you to spend some quality time doing the things you never make a point of doing otherwise. So, don’t forget to toast the end of a GIFT of a day.