Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 9, 2017

Trouble for Mariah? And George and Amal have a major family announcement! Find out what it is in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Mariah Carey has had some tough times recently and now she’s struggling to sell tickets. According to Page Six, her upcoming “All the Hits” tour with Lionel Richie aren’t selling so great, so Ticketmaster is actually offering a buy one get one free promotion. And her single “I Don’t” dropped from number 6 on iTunes to number 55.

George Clooney and his wife Amal are expecting twins!! Julie Chen from The Talk confirmed confirmed the rumors… they’re pregnant with a boy and a girl, although George and Amal have yet to comment on the news.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are trying to bring back NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak for the tenth season. They’re not the only housewives franchise to bring back some of the originals… Real Housewives of New Jersey is bringing back Danielle Staub!!!

Katherine Jackson is the victim of elder abuse by her own nephew! That’s according to legal docs she filed in Los Angeles and she has a restraining order against him… Trent Lamar Jackson is an “abusive con-man” who manipulated Mrs. Jackson for years so he could take control of her finances, stay rent-free in her guest house and estrange her from her kids.

Model Miranda Kerr (ex-wife of Orlando Bloom) is marrying Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and she let it slip that he’s waiting for marriage to be intimate! He’s 25… she said: “[We’re not planning a family] yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional. We can’t … I mean we’re just … waiting. [Evan is] 25, but acts like he’s 50. He’s not out partying. He goes to work in [L.A.’s] Venice. He comes home. We don’t go out. We’d rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early.”

Oprah Winfrey just got richer… she pulled off one of the biggest private art deals. She sold a painting by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt for $150 million to an unnamed Chinese buyer. She’s worth of $2.9 billion. Winfrey originally purchased the “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer” for $87.9 million at a Christie’s auction in 2006. Klimt created the painting in 1912 and it depicts the wife of an art patron and industrialist in Vienna.

American Idol may be coming back sooner than you think… NBC is reportedly in talks to bring it back… no official deal has been made yet. Idol ran from 2002-2016 on Fox.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are expecting their first baby! The Fast 8 star, 49, and Huntington-Whiteley, 29, have been dating for nearly six years.

Drake’s romance with Jennifer Lopez has cooled off after less than two months of dating. US Weekly says they’re done “for now,” but added it’s likely Drake will attempt to rekindle the flame next month after he returns to Los Angeles following his ongoing European tour.

Alec Baldwin will be hosting SNL this weekend and Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest!!