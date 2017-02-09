Finally, Katy Perry Footwear Coming Spring 2017…

February 9, 2017 7:19 AM By Christine Lee

I can’t believe this hasn’t happened sooner! Katy Perry is gracing the fashion world with a fun and funky shoe line.

Typical of her true quirky style, each shoe is very unique and many are named after some of her famous friends.

There’s the Lena, a sparkly sneaker, that’s named after Lena Dunham “because she is the coolest tomboy to me,” Perry told People magazine.

Check out the Shannon, a flat that looks like a ’50s car, complete with a plastic windshield, which is named after her best friend Shannon.

How about the Margot…a sandal with a Rubik’s cube heel. Or the Richie…a very money bootie!

Even Hillary Clinton has a shoe named after her, it’s called A Pep In Her Step.

img 1414 Finally, Katy Perry Footwear Coming Spring 2017...

Top Row, left to right: The ‘Cleo’ mule ($159) and the ‘Shannon’ flat ($129). Middle Row, left to right: The ‘Margot’ sandal ($109) and ‘A Pep In Her Step’ pump ($139). Bottom Row, left to right: The ‘A.W.’ pump ($119), the ‘Richie’ bootie ($169) and the ‘Lena’ sneaker ($129).

So we have to wait till spring for her new shoes, but at least we get new music this week. Katy drops her much anticipated song, Chained to the Rhythm, February 10th.

Wonder if the clear stilletto in this tease will be for sale too?!

Look for Katy’s shoe line, KatyPerryCollections, this spring. Then you can really get out there and express yourself all while being chained to the rhythm!

