DNCE Concert at Dome at Oakdale Canceled

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s snowing in Connecticut, and it’s snowing A LOT. The storm has already canceled pretty much every school in the state, and Gov. Dan Malloy has urged all non-essential to stay home today.

The latest cancellation in Connecticut? DNCE.

DNCE was slated to perform tonight at the Dome at Oakdale, but due to the inclement weather, the concert has been canceled. Live Nation released the following statement:

Due to the storm, tonight’s DNCE concert at The Dome at Oakdale is canceled.

Tickets purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded.

Cash purchases can be refunded at point of purchase.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Total bummer… but considering how extreme the weather is right now, it’s probably for the best that, at least this time, the show does NOT go on.