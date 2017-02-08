Prince and George Michael to be Honored at GRAMMYs

February 8, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: George Michael, grammys, Prince

By Amanda Wicks

Music’s Biggest Night will pay tribute to late artists Prince and George Michael at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 12th.

Beyond the “in memoriam” that traditionally takes place at the awards ceremony– which John Legend and Cynthia Erivo will perform this year–Prince and George Michael will receive personalized musical tributes similar to what Lady Gaga did for David Bowie last year. Both artists passed away suddenly in 2016, Prince in April and George Michael on Christmas Day.

Although the Recording Academy plans on keeping the artists involved in the tribute under wraps, Bruno Mars has reportedly been in talks to honor Prince.

James Corden will host the awards ceremony this year. The GRAMMYs airs live on CBS on February 12th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

