Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 8, 2017

The first photos of Madonna’s newly adopted daughters emerge! And Justin Timberlake might have thrown shade at someone in ‘NSYNC… but who? Find out what we know in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Madonna adopted twin girls… they are 4 years old and here are the first photos… she had posted pictures before of the girls… She captioned the photo: “3 Beauties! Lola spends time with twins, Stella and Esther at Home of Hope Orphanage.”

Justin Timberlake did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and he was asked why he left ‘NSYNC and uh oh someone isn’t going to be happy. Justin says he left the group partially because it was just getting too big… but also because of some serious creative differences. He said, “I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group.” He didn’t say who it was… hmmm….

Tom Hiddleston did an interview with GQ and he addressed his past relationship with Taylor Swift… he was asked if the relationship had been real: “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time. Of course it was real.” And he was asked why he wore the “I ♥ T.S.” muscle tank at her annual Fourth of July party: “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’ And we all laughed about it. It was a joke. It was a joke. Among friends.”

Lady Gaga has a response to people that were criticizing her “belly” during her performance at the Super Bowl: “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.” She added, “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”

Teresa Giudice’s former rival Danielle Staub will rejoin Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the upcoming eighth season.

Sunday’s GRAMMY Awards will include special tributes to pop music icons Prince and George Michael. Previously announced performers for this year’s show include Adele, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Bruno Mars and Metallica. Gaga performed a medley of the late David Bowie’s hits during last year’s show.

Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit and run car accident Tuesday night in Hollywood. On Wednesday, Teigen took to Twitter to address both the incident and her condition. “Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I’m good!,” she tweeted.

Celine Dion didn’t know what to do when a meet-and-greet turned into a marriage proposal over the weekend. Check out the photos.

Richard Hatch, 71,– best known for playing Captain Apollo on the original Battlestar Galactica TV series– has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 71.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie, is now breathing on her own as she recovers from the horrific ATV accident that left her submerged for several minutes. “Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking.” Maddie is still receiving oxygen, but the rep told People it appears she did not suffer any neurological damage.

Ivanka Trump has been dropped again! Belk, Jet, ShopStyle, and Home Shopping Network have joined Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.