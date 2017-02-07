Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 7, 2017

Madonna has adopted two girls from Malawi! And Lady Gaga gets a post- Super Bowl download spike. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

According to a court official in Malawi, Madonna has adopted two four-year-old twin girls from Malawi today! She had denied the rumors a couple of weeks ago but reports are that she was granted permission to adopt two twin 4 year old girls named Stella and Esther.

Lady Gaga downloads are up more than 1000 percent, with 23,000 albums sold in the hours after her appearance on the Super Bowl. Gaga’a performance was the second most watched Halftime performance of all time, trailing only Katy Perry’s 2015 show. And Forbes reports that she could pull in $1.3 million dollars per city she visits on her tour.

Katy Perry will perform at the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, February 12. Lady Gaga will also perform with Metallica and Lukas Graham has also been added. Beyoncé, Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend (will sing the in memoriam tribute), Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Little Big Town and Sturgill Simpson. Demi Lovato will be pairing up with singers Tori Kelly and Andra Day, as well as Little Big Town, to honor the music of the Bee Gees.

Christie Brinkley, 63, will be in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue with her daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. They all look amazing… Here’s the photos…

John Legend has announced his upcoming Darkness and Light North American Tour and he’s coming to CT… June 23 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater.

Gigi Hadid is in some trouble for a controversial video that shows her mimicking a smiling Buddha while celebrating a birthday dinner. The video has since been removed from her Instagram, and her mom, Yolanda Foster, came to her daughter’s defense via Twitter, saying, “Only a toxic mind will perceive hugging a chocolate laughing Buddha as racist… Color, shape, religion or race does not exist in the hearts of our family as we are a melting pot of all.”

Looks like Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa have reconciled… and she’s wearing a new big fat 14 carat ring and says it a Valentine’s present.

George Lopez went off on a woman in his audience… calling her a bitch and booting her from his show because she didn’t like one of his jokes. George’s joke: “There are only 2 rules in the Latino family — don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.” The woman in the front row, stood up and flipped Lopez the bird.

Entourage‘s Adrian Grenier became the latest male celeb to have his privacy totally violated when footage of his peen hit the internet. He is seen masturbating on what appears to be a web cam and he even showed his face!

Kylie Jenner has reportedly lost her bid to trademark the name “Kylie.” Jenner filed a U.S. trademark application in attempt to ensure her name was protected with advertising. But Australian pop star Kylie Minogue shot back saying Jenner’s trademark could damage her brand and cause confusion. The Australian singer is the “original” Kylie, she already owns the trademarks for “Kylie Minogue Darling,” “Lucky – the Kylie Minogue musical” and “Kylie Minogue,” and has owned Kylie.com since 1996.