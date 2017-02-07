Find Your Companion Pets of the Week: February 7, 2017

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Bella

Bella is a beauty! Just look at that adorable face! Bella is a six year old female Pitbull/Hound mix weighing in at about 70 lbs. This sweet and playful girl loves tennis balls and squeaky toys. Her favorite pastimes include basking in the sun, enjoying her favorite peanut butter stuffed Kong and cuddling up next to her family. Bella is looking for an active owner who enjoys long walks and hikes. This smart girl knows some basic commands and will greatly benefit, as well as bond with her new owner, with additional Positive Behavior Training classes. If you are interested in meeting Bella, please contact gina@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 x302.

Tabby

Beautiful Tabby has so much love to share – and hopes to show you what a loyal and wonderful companion she is! She would absolutely love to find that special person(s) to share her life. She enjoys interactive play, being brushed, and being with her people day or night. She is easy to please — a simple, quiet life where she can be your one and only would suit her perfectly. For more information on this lovely10 year old girl, please contact Donna@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 x 302.

