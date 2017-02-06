Win Reserved Seats To Kesha & An Overnight Stay At Foxwoods

February 6, 2017 4:00 AM By Damon Scott
Filed Under: Kesha

Enter for your chance at winning RESERVED seating to see Kesha and the Creepies live at Foxwoods, plus an an overnight stay at Foxwoods Resort Casino. You could also win a Meet & Greet with Kesha!

Be a part of the opening night of the Foxwoods Casino 25th Anniversary celebration and see what wonder awaits you! Kesha has taken the world by storm since the release of her debut album Animal in 2010. That year she was declared Billboard’s Hot 100 Artist and her smash debut single, “TiK ToK,” was named Billboard’s #1 Hot 100 Song.  Kesha has had eight consecutive Top 10 hits, including four #1 singles.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Damon Scott all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of RESERVED seats for the Kesha and the Creepies  performance February 15th 2017  at 7:30pm at the Grand Theater!

More from Damon Scott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live