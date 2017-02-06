Win a VIP Judging Experience at Monster Jam at the XL Center

Hey Monster Jam fans! Have you ever wanted to be part of the show? Would you love to have a say in who wins? Then this could be your lucky day! We are giving away the opportunity to BE THE NEXT VIP JUDGE FOR THE MONSTER JAM SHOW IN HARTFORD!

Win a one of a kind opportunity to be a part of Monster Jam as a VIP judge! As a judge for the competition, you and 3 guests will receive the best seats in the house, in the Judge’s Zone on February 12th at the XL Center.

What is included in the “VIP Judging Experience?”

4 tickets

Judges to receive specially created judge’s T-Shirts.

Judges to receive custom MJ Official Judge’s certificate (autographed).

Judge and Family members to receive Monster Jam Judge’s Zone lanyards.

Fast pass to the front of the line during the autograph signing after the performance.

Listen for your chance to call-in every day this week with Damon Scott. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a Monster Jam VIP Judging Experience at the XL Center!