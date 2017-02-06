Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 6, 2017

Let’s go inside Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Lady Gaga’s Superbowl performance last night was great but did she really jump from the roof? Well, not really… her jump was pre-recorded… she was suspended in the middle of the arena while the video was shown. The original jump was pre-recorded to avoid possible weather problems and it would’ve been tough to do a long drop like that… BUT she had no stunt double or guests. So what was lighting up the sky behind her in the first clip? Drones!!!

So what was the one thing that people were criticizing about Gaga? Her belly!!! OMG, seriously, people on Twitter made comments like: “I just feel like #Gaga’s dough should’ve been tucked in better.”

Lady Gaga announced her tour and she’ll be at the Mohegan Sun on November 10th. Tickets go on sale February 20th. She also plans to launch her own brand of wine called “Grigio Girls”… named after a bonus track on her 2016 album, Joanne. Her company filed paperwork to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches with the name. “Grigio Girls” is a song inspired by Gaga’s friend, Sonja, who has cancer — it’s about how Gaga and her girlfriends would get together, pop open a bottle and cry for her. So… their own brand of wine seems like a perfect tribute.

Tom Brady’s mom was able to be there yesterday and owner Robert Kraft told NESN that Tom’s mom had undergone chemotherapy and radiation throughout the 2016 season.

Chrissy Teigen suffered a nip slip on camera at the game… but she didn’t care LOL. Chrissy wore a see through top and when a viewer tweeted out the video she retweeted it with the caption: “boom goes the dynamite.”

Mark Wahlberg was there with his family but the game was cut short for him after he had to leave, because his son got sick. “I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn’t feeling well,” he wrote a alongside a photo of the foursome next to the field before the event started. “Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium – but family first. Doesn’t mean I don’t love my Patriots too!”

So how much money was Justin Timberlake paid to appear in the Bai (bye) Super Bowl commercial? Sources say he did it for free because he’s an investor in the drink!

New York Post’s Page Six is reporting that Johnny Depp is broke!! He’s so broke that he had to fire his longtime agent because he couldn’t afford to pay her… Depp spent an astonishing 2 million dollars a month – which included $30,000 a month on just wine. Plus he spent $3 million shooting the ashes of his late friend, Hunter S. Thompson, out of a cannon. All the information comes in the form of a countersuit filed by The Management Group… Johnny says they owe him 28 million in fees… TMG insists they handled his money responsibly and warned him of his over spending.

Ivanka Trump has now been dumped by Nordstrom AND Neiman Marcus.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ father is asking for prayers after his 8-year-old granddaughter was reportedly injured in an ATV accident over the weekend. Britney Spears’ niece, Maddie, was in an off-road vehicle when it flipped over on Sunday, TMZ reports. Maddie was reportedly under water for “several minutes.” But Jamie is saying: “the details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect.”

Demi Lovato’s new $8.3 million home in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood was recently deemed unfit for occupancy before she even moved in, thanks to a mudslide from the neighbor’s home above hers.

Nicolas Cage’s eldest son smashed his car into a street sign, multiple mailboxes and a tree before being arrested for driving under the influence, according to a new report. Weston Cage, 26, collided with another car in a minor car accident in San Fernando Valley, CA and he took off after exchanging info with the other driver… he knew the cops were coming so he took off.

Weekend box office:

Split $14.5 million Rings $13 million A Dog’s Purpose $10.8 million

An independent, third-party investigation into the treatment of animals in the filming of A Dog’s Purpose concluded that “the findings of the independent investigation confirm that no animals were harmed in those scenes and numerous preventative safety measures were in place.”