Lady Gaga Jumped From The Roof? Yes, But…

Lady Gaga wowed the sports and music world Sunday night during halftime of the New England Patriots victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The performance filled with hits — and even a hello to her parents — started with a jump off the roof from NRG Stadium…

Or did it?

As it turns out, there was a bit of Hollywood magic involved in the opening of the show, as you can see from video shot by people inside the stadium

A video posted by Jill Knipp Faucher (@jillyknipp) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

The pre-recorded nature of the opening was also confirmed by Intel when discussing all the red tape they needed to go through in order to operate drones anywhere near the stadium.

There was also weather and safety concerns to think about… not to mention trying to time out dropping the superstar from the roof to the stage.

“In February, you don’t know what it will be like during Super Bowl day,” Intel’s Natalie Cheung told USA Today. “We’d hate to plan all this and, if the wind speeds are too high or if it’s raining and the roof is closed, no one can see this spectacular show. So our creative team as well as the Super Bowl creative team felt this would be best to be filmed. Lady Gaga also was on the roof when this was filmed, and from a logistics and creative perspective, it’s a bit hard for her to go from the roof all the way down to the floor of the stadium.”

None of this takes away from the otherworldly performance by Lady Gaga. It just shines a light on how much intricate planning is necessary to pull off a Super Bowl halftime show.