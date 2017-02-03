Mariah Carey Shares Music Video for ‘I Don’t’ Featuring YG

By Amanda Wicks

Shortly after dropping her new collaborative track with YG, “I Don’t,” Mariah Carey followed up today (February 3rd) with the music video.

The visual finds Carey posing in an array of white and black lingerie while she lays in the backseat of a convertible or sits on top of its seats. YG joins her after the halfway mark, sporting either a tuxedo jacket or a button-up shirt without anything on underneath. He joins Carey in the car, but also takes things inside where he delivers his verses at the top of an elaborate staircase.

Carey’s new breakup song takes a fiery turn at the end when she throws her wedding dress in a fire pit. Wearing a cut-out red dress while she does so just hammers home her message: Don’t mess with Mariah.