Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017 3:14 PM By Gina J
Good news for Michael Bublé’s son Noah! And you won’t believe what Mariah Carey wore to the gym!!  Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato have shared some good news…. their 3-year-old son, Noah Bublé, was undergoing treatment for cancer in the U.S. and they have an update: “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the couple, who wed in 2011 and also have a 1-year-old son, Elias Bublé, said. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

Mariah Carey released a new song today called “I Don’t” which is about her breakup with Australian billionaire James Packer.  Last night she posted photos to Instagram on a stair climbing machine wearing white stiletto boots, black fishnet tights and a black and white jacket.  Mariah is keeping quiet as to whether she’ll do another season of her show.

Kim Kardashian will finish up her testimony today. She will not be subject to cross examination by lawyers for the alleged robbers because they don’t do that in the court systems in France.

Beyonce will definitely be performing at the GRAMMY Awards but what about Coachella where she is the headliner?  She is set to make $1 million for her two night performance but if her pregnancy makes performing in April too risky, she could still collect her fee under a very common insurance policy written for entertainers

Nordstrom announced they are no longer selling Ivanka Trump’s merchandise which includes women’s clothing, shoes, and handbags.  The company says it was simply a matter of business. A spokesperson told Business Insider: “Each year we cut about 10% [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo‘s dad,  Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, has gotten married!! And it’s not to Mama June… her name is Jennifer Lamb and they married in a backyard ceremony in McIntyre, Georgia.  Guests enjoyed a deli tray and two-liter bottles of Coca-Cola. The wedding will be featured on Mama June: From Not to Hot, premiering February 24th at 10 pm ET on WEtv.

Gisele Bündchen gave her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a good luck charm ahead of the big game.  She gave him a “protection” necklace becuaue she doesn’t like anyone hitting him. Well, if you could care less about the game on Sunday here’s a bunch of other things you can watch on TV Sunday…

