Gina J’s Dirty Laundry February 2, 2017

Beyonce’s pregnancy news broke an Instagram record! And what’s Book number one on Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen’s book club? Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Beyonce’s big news yesterday of her expecting twins broke an Instagram record! And now she’s released even more photos… some topless, some underwater, some with Blue Ivy. Maybe she’s doing that because in her first pregnancy some people doubted that she actually carried Blue Ivy. (remember the folding belly video?) And this time she announced the news because she knew it would get out before the GRAMMY fittings and rehearsals.

And will Beyonce perform with Lady Gaga at Sunday’s big game during the halftime show? Lady Gaga tweeted “Houston, you are beautiful 🐝” …the bee is making people think that Beyonce will be with her on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are starting a book club and everyone is invited… they tweeted about their first choice on Wednesday, February 1. “I’m making them read ‘Embraced By The Light’ as our first book!”

And Kim Kardashian was is in New York City to give her testimony to the judge in the Paris robbery case… judges in criminal cases have the discretion to travel to alleged victims and interview them, especially in high-profile cases. What’s more, the alleged victim is not required to undergo cross-examination. She was only able to identify two of the men.

Nicki Minaj house was robbed of about $200k worth of jewelry and other property, and there were clear signs of forced entry in spots around the house.

Justin Bieber is in a big game ad for T-Mobile, which features NFL superstars Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens. The 22-year-old “Sorry” singer wears a suit and calls himself a “celebration expert”… Here’s the commercial.

Nickelodeon announced the nominees for the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards today. John Cena will host on March 11th at 8pm. Here’s the list.

Donald Trump was at the National Prayer Breakfast in D.C. today and he’s still making comments about Celebrity Apprentice and how it “went right down the tubes.” And he took a shot at his co-creator, Mark Burnett… Trump’s ratings were slipping when he left the show.

Scott Disick was seen with a bunch of different women this week and now we know why… he was on vacation with the Kardashian’s in Costa Rica but got into a big fight with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner… why? Because he flew a girl to Costa Rica and tried to hide her from the family… they felt it was disrespectful so he took off early.

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate on the hit drama This Is Us, said that she almost gave up acting entirely before she got the call about playing Kate… she said that when she got on the show she had 81 cents in her bank account! You can read the whole article in March’s Glamour Magazine.