Enid Rey Talks Hartford Public Schools’ EDUCATION EXPO

This Saturday is the 4th Annual Hartford Public Schools EDUCATION EXPO! Enid Rey, Executive Director of the Office of School Choice at Hartford Public Schools, shared details on the event with Gina J.

The 4th Annual Hartford Public Schools EDUCATION EXPO takes place Saturday, February 4th at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, 280 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford, CT from 10am to 1pm.

Learn more about school options and the school selection process. Visit with representatives from district and magnet schools. Find the best fit for your child!

Questions? Call 860-695-8876 or 860-713-6920 or visit hartfordschools.org/enroll

Facebook: facebook.com/HartfordMagnet

Twitter: @HartfordMagnet #HPSOpensDoors

(Snow Date for the event is Sunday, February 5th 1pm to 4pm)