Beyoncé Posts More New Pregnancy Photos and a Poem

One day after Beyoncé’s pregnancy photo by Awol Erizku blew up the internet and shattered a previous Instagram record held by Selena Gomez (the post is approaching 8 million likes), Queen Bey has taken to her personal website to post more photos from the shoot and a Warsan Shire poem titled “I Have Three Hearts.”
venus has flooded me,
second planet from the sun,
i wake up on her foamy shore.
She wants to take me to meet my children.
i’ve done this before i’m still nervous.
The new photos on beyonce.com are featured in a section titled “I Have Three Hearts” and include a picture of Beyoncé atop a red car filled with flowers as well some GIFs and a black and white shot of the singer holding her daughter Blue Ivy.
It’s a little hard to separate the older shots from the new ones so you can check out an edited photo gallery at The Fader.
Here’s the original Instagram post:
