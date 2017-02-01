Watch: Budweiser’s Emotional Super Bowl Ad About Immigration

February 1, 2017 8:14 AM By Christine Lee

Budweiser’s sentimental Super Bowl ad this year is about immigration.

It tells the story of the founder of Anheuser-Busch who came to the U.S. in the 1850s.

But Budweiser says it ISN’T meant to be political.

At least not intentionally.

An Anheuser-Busch rep said, quote, “Even though it happened in the 1850s, it’s a story that is super relevant today but there’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country.

“We believe this is a universal story that’s very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history–today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns.”

