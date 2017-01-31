Justin Timberlake to Appear in Super Bowl Ad for Low Calorie Drink

By Amanda Wicks

Like his fellow pop star Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake will be appearing in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday, February 5th.

Related: Lady Gaga to Appear in Tiffany’s First Super Bowl Ad

Timberlake is repping Bai, the antioxidant-infused drink boasting no artificial sweeteners, and only 5 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving.

“What are you doing this weekend?” Timberlake tweeted today (January 31st) along with an 8-second clip of the upcoming ad. In it, he dons a three-piece suit and sits in front of a roaring fire located in a luxurious den. As the camera pans out to reveal the room, it shows a table full of Bai drinks positioned next to him. Forget snifters of brandy or other luxurious liquors, Timberlake is living large on Bai.

Watch the clip below.