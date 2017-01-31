Imagine Dragons Share Explosive New Track ‘Believer’

January 31, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: imagine dragons

By Amanda Wicks

Imagine Dragons shared their new single “Believer” today (January 31st) after teasing the track late last week on Twitter.

“First things first, Imma say all the words inside my head/ I’m fired up and tired of the way that things have been,” vocalist Dan Reynolds sings in the opening verse, his words sounding closer to a rap or spoken word with the way he’s structured them.

The band loses itself on the chorus, which soars above the verses. Everything explodes on the third beat rather than the first for a staggered, impactful effect.

Imagine Dragons last released their sophomore studio album Smoke + Mirrors in 2015. They most recently contributed the single “Levitate” to the Passengers movie soundtrack. Listen to “Believer” below.

