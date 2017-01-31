Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 31, 2017

Lady Gaga will hit the roof at the Super Bowl, Oprah joins 60 Minutes… and what’s it like to be Rob Lowe’s personal assistant? Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Lady Gaga had confirmed that she will be suspended from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston as part of her halftime performance for the big game this Sunday and it was her sister’s idea. “First of all, there’s a lengthy process to go through, meeting with the NFL and sort of applying and discussing what you would do in the first place. I think that part of how they decide who is going to come and do the halftime show is based on our ideas and what we want to do,” Gaga continued. “They were really excited about the show we wanted to put on. They’ve been super supportive. They’ve been there every day at the rehearsal space with us and cheering me on as I rehearse. It’s been great.”

And Lady Gaga is the new face for Tiffany & Company and they will run their first commercial in 22 years during the big game! Then Gaga will announce her upcoming Joanne tour on Monday, February 6…

Oprah Winfrey has just signed a deal with 60 Minutes, she will become a special contributor and her role will be similar to Anderson Cooper, who does about 10 segments per season for 60 Minutes.

Scott Disick is up to his old tricks again… he just got back for the Kardashian’s Costa Rican vacation… he spent time with Kourtney and their 3 kids and it’s been speculated that the 2 were back together… think again because these photos of him with a young brunette yesterday in Miami show they’re not back together…

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, was arrested yesterday outside their daughter’s school for harassing and stalking her… he screamed, “I will destroy you” and he has been allegedly sending her hundreds of abusive emails, phone and FaceTime calls.

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets earlier this month but no names have been released. They already have an 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer.

Celebrity Apprentice spoiler… well, last night Carson Kressley and Lisa Leslie were sent home… and it looks like the top 4 contestants are… Matt Iseman, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Laila Ali and Boy George

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will be attending the GRAMMYs together and he’s even performing with Daft Punk. Alicia Keys is set to sing with country singer Maren Morris.

Legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest will also perform with Dave Grohl and Anderson .Paak,. But that’s not all! Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban are set to sing at the GRAMMYs, while James Corden will serve as host on February 12th.

So who won’t be attending the GRAMMY Awards? Sources say that Kanye West and Justin Bieber think the GRAMMYs aren’t relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers.

Ben Affleck has decided to step down as director of The Batman so he can focus on his role as producer and star of the upcoming movie!

Ozzy Osbourne is now claiming that he doesn’t have a sex addiction…. that was his excuse before when he was caught having an affair with his hairstylist and even sought out treatment. Well, he must have forgotten because he just did an interview blaming it on the rock n’ roll lifestyle:

“I’m in a f****** rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I? It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too an’ all. In any marriage you grow apart if you don’t spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem. I don’t think I’m a f****** sex addict.”

Rob Lowe is looking for a personal assistant, and the job qualifications and well, here are some of them:

Never assume anything

Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day

Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT

Ensure that the CLIENT HAS A DINNER PLAN IF ARRIVING HOME LATER THAN 8 PM in the evening

Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival

Willing to travel on location as requested and serve as the CLIENT’S body man

Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT

TMZ says the job pays $70k plus benefits.