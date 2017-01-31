Find Your Companion Pets of the Week: January 31, 2017

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Cookie and Pierre are 3 – 4 yr old neutered males. They must be adopted as a pair. They would love a quiet environment to hop about and do bunny things. They love to be spoken or sang to and are happiest when together. Pierre is the more outgoing of the two and loves getting tons of attention and love. Cookie would prefer attention from a distance. They are both very sweet and lovely bunnies who are sure to be an excellent addition to your home! For more information contactMarlene@ourcompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 x302.

Bruno is a black and white pit bull mix. At 5 years of age, he is cuddler and wants nothing more than to be with you! He is very smart and loves to learn, especially when treats are involved. He will happily show off his repertoire for you! Because he loves being with his people so very much, he does have some fear of being left alone. His ideal situation would be an adult home where someone is around much of the time. He would also benefit from continued training classes, so that he can continue to learn new things. He is currently attending classes for basic skills with Our Companions and is doing very well!! If you would like to know more about this tuxedo boy, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 x302 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org.

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!