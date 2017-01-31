Hear Ariana Grande and John Legend Sing ‘Beauty and the Beast’

By Annie Reuter

The rumors are true. After hinting at a collaboration on Instagram, Ariana Grande and John Legend have teamed up to record the theme song for the upcoming Disney remake of Beauty and the Beast.

In the new trailer, which premiered Monday night (Jan. 30) during The Bachelor and is now online, viewers get a bigger glimpse into Belle’s relationship with the Beast, and more importantly, they get to hear a snippet of Grande and Legend’s interpreting the iconic song. The film hits theaters March 17 and stars Emma Watson as Belle while Dan Stevens plays the Beast.

The song “Beauty and the Beast” was written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken for the 1991 animated film. It was originally sung by actress Angela Lansbury and later re-recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the film’s soundtrack, which earned them an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award.

Dion remains involved in the soundtrack for the 2017 adaptation as well. She recorded an original song titled “How Does A Moment Last Forever” for the soundtrack, which will be released on March 10. Watch the latest trailer for Beauty and the Beast here: