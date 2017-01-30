Win Tix To See ‘ABBA MANIA!’ at Palace Theater

January 30, 2017 2:30 AM By Gina J
Filed Under: ABBA

ABBA MANIA brings ABBA fans new and old a night not to be missed. If you’re looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained by the best music ever, then ABBA MANIA is for you… and all this week you can win free tickets to the show with Gina J!

ABBA MANIA takes you back in time by recreating one of the world’s finest pop groups in a live stage performance. This highly polished tribute was created in 1999 and is now accepted as the world’s number one touring ABBA production, reviving special memories of when ABBA ruled the airwaves.

Join in and enjoy all of your favorites including: “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Super Trouper” and many more. So dig out those platforms, dust down those flares and thank ABBA for the music.

Tune in to Gina J all this week for your chance to call-in.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see ABBA MANIA! live at the Palace Theater on February 10th!

For more information or to order your tickets now, Click Here!

