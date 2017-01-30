Win Tickets To See NEEDTOBREATHE Live

NEEDTOBREATHE is coming to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on May 7th, and we want to send you to see the show.

NEEDTOBREATHE is a GRAMMY-nominated rock band hailing from South Carolina, comprised of brothers Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar) and Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals), Seth Bolt (bass, vocals), and Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals).

Their new album H A R D L O V E released Summer 2016 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Albums, Top Current Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts and #2 on the Billboard 200, their greatest debut yet.

H A R D L O V E is the follow-up to 2014’s Rivers In the Wasteland, which debuted at #3 overall on the Billboard 200 and spawned the RIAA-certified Gold single “Brother (feat. Gavin DeGraw).” The hit earned the group their first GRAMMY nomination as well as a pair of Billboard Music Award nominations.

NEEDTOBREATHE, well known for the aggressive touring schedule and impressive live show, have spent the last two years criss-crossing the country on TOUR DE COMPADRES– an extensive, headlining tour featuring the band and their closest musical friends. Highlights include back-to-back sold out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, as well as Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), Ascend Amphitheatre (Nashville), Aragon Ballroom (Chicago), Verizon Theatre (DFW) and more.

$1.00 per ticket sold will go to OneWorld Health

Tickets are on sale now through foxwoods.com

